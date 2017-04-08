Fort Collins arrest video sparks social media stir

Generic photo of handcuffs

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A nine-second video went viral online Saturday showing a Fort Collins police officer throwing a 22-year-old woman — apparently face-first — to the brick pavers in Old Town.

Police maintain the arrest technique was relatively standard and the woman had already assaulted the officer.

Officers were dispatched Thursday night to reports of a "separated disturbance" between two men near Bondi Beach Bar in Old Town Fort Collins. While officers were gathering information from employees about the reported fight, the girlfriend of one of the suspects "shoulder-checked the bouncer and an officer and then pulled her boyfriend from the area," said Kate Kimble, Fort Collins police spokeswoman.

"The officers told her that her boyfriend was not free to leave but that she could go," Kimble said. "She remained at the scene, at which time she physically obstructed and struck an officer."

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2oaZelr

© 2017 KUSA-TV