Former St. Johns Co. Tax Collector employee arrested, charged for stealing $13,433

A former employee with the St. Johns County Tax Collector's Office has been arrested and charged for reportedly stealing more than $13,000 from nearly 600 customers.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Melissa Bush, 50, after the Assistant Tax Collector for St. Johns County notified deputies of allegations that she was stealing from customers.

Video was shown to deputies of Bush conducting a transaction, which revealed she overcharged a customer for a duplicate driver's license and pocketed the cash difference, according to the report.

When questioned by authorities, Bush admitted to defrauding customers for personal gain, the report stated.

Deputies said she had 593 victims and obtained $13,433.53.

She was arrested and charged with fraud, a third-degree felony. A bond was set at $2,500.

