Former Putnam Sheriff Jeff Hardy arrested on DUI charge

Former Putnam County Sheriff Jeff Hardy is facing charges of Driving Under the Influence in Volusia County.

An arrest report obtained by First Coast News says the former Sheriff was intoxicated when deputies had dealt with him Monday night in Ormond Beach due to a reported disturbance with his girlfriend.

Deputies said he left their first encounter on foot. The Sheriff's office was later told he drove off in a blue Dodge truck to search for her. Deputies say they passed the truck parked on the side of the road and found Hardy behind the wheel.

After performing field sobriety tests, Deputies determined he had been driving under the influence and asked him to take a breathalyzer test. When he refused, he was arrested and charged with DUI, first offense, a misdemeanor.

Hardy did not run for re-election last year and was replaced as sheriff by Gator DeLoach.

