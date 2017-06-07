Former JSO officer pleads guilty to attempted sex trafficking of 4-year-old

(Photo: KING 5)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A former JSO officer, 60-year-old Michael Eugene Williams, has pleaded guilty to attempted commercial sex trafficking of a child, Acting United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow announced Wednesday.

He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, up to life, in federal prison.

Williams was charged with publishing a notice seeking child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Back on July 7 of last year police searched Williams' home after receiving a tip that he was uploading child pornography for sharing to Google Drive. Agents said they seized electronic devices - including a cell phone and a tablet that belong to Williams - and forensic examination revealed that Williams contacted a woman in Texas had a 3-year-old daughter.

A text message was linked to the woman, who had produced pornographic images of her daughter. She sent he images to Williams in exchange for money that wired to her via Western Union, authorities said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations in Jacksonville and Dallas coordinated with the Cleburne Police Department to obtain a warrant to search the woman's home. Agents said she admitted to sending sexually explicit images of her daughter to Williams in exchange for money.

She also admitted to keeping contact with Williams through a messaging app.

Additional examination of Williams' cell phone revealed more child pornography on from the woman in Texas. The Department of Justice said there were conversations where Williams discussed his desire to engage in "sexual conduct" with the child.

© 2017 WTLV-TV