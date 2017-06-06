Former JSO officer enters guilty plea in child porn arrest

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former JSO officer who was arrested on child porn charges last October has entered a guilty plea Tuesday as part of a plea deal.

Michael Eugene Williams was arrested for seeking and receiving child pornography of a 3-year-old Texas girl, police said. He was charged with publishing a notice seeking child porn, receipt of child porn and possession of child porn, according to the Department of Justice.

Williams pleaded guilty to Count Two of the indictment, which charges him with sex trafficking of a child.

First Coast News first reported last year that on July 7, 2016, police searched Williams' home after receiving a tip that he was uploading child pornography for sharing to Google Drive. Agents said they seized electronic devices - including a cell phone and a tablet that belong to Williams - and forensic examination revealed that Williams contacted a woman in Texas had a 3-year-old daughter.

The woman sent images to Williams in exchange for money, authorities said.

As part of the plea agreement, the courts dismissed Counts One, Three through Eight.

Count Two is punishable by a mandatory minimum term of up to 15 years to life in prison, a fine of $250,000, supervised release of at least 5 years and a special assessment of $100, per court documents.

© 2017 WTLV-TV