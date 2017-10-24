Florida State Attorneys aiming to target child sex trade epidemic with new human rights division

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Prosecutors and agencies are changing how they approach prostitution charges by now targeting the root of the problem on a national level.

In Florida this year, State Attorney Melissa Nelson introduced a new human rights division dedicated to pursuing and prosecuting offenders engaged in trafficking other people, according to a news release from January.

The Human Trafficking Initiative, led by Assistant State Attorney Erin Wolfson, has a strong presence here on the First Coast.

In Clay, Duval and Nassau Counties, Wolfson strictly handles cases with a human trafficking element.

Now there are two forms of human trafficking to discuss: Labor trafficking and sex trafficking.

Labor trafficking is generally found in agriculture-based areas, and there are not as many of those ventures in the Northeast Florida area.

Meanwhile, sex trafficking is the transport by force of girls, boys, women and men into having sex for money.

The Florida Department of Children and Families received nearly 1,892 reports of human trafficking last year, a 54 percent increase from 2015. The state attorneys who spoke to First Coast News attribute that spike in cases to more awareness, which ultimately leads to better reporting. It’s also due to a swell in these types of crimes being committed.

First Coast News spoke with two state attorneys who helped break down several facets of the fight against the sex trade.

Prostitution vs. Trafficking: A criminal context

For Wolfson, a distinction needs to be made between prostitution and trafficking.

Prostitution is about selling sex, while trafficking is about using force, coercion or control to make another person enter the sex trade for a profit, Wolfson said.

“A lot of the women we say who are human trafficking victims, human trafficking survivors, they are actually being controlled by drugs,” Wolfson told First Coast News.

Chief Assistant State Attorney Mac Heavener said trafficking encompasses numerous other crimes, as well, including drug and domestic violence charges.

“There’s just a whole range of criminal offenses that can come out of these cases all the way up to murder,” Heavener said.

While prosecuting minors for prostitution is frowned upon, it’s not illegal, Heavener said. But prosecutors and law enforcement have the option under Florida law to provide alternatives to jail time.

Tracing the buyers and rescuing the bought

The number of girls being trafficked into the First Coast for the sex trade can be difficult to track.

Heavener, who has been handling federal cases for 20 years and human trafficking cases for 10 years, said the number of girls being trafficked into the area can depend on the time of year. One of those times being the annual Florida-Georgia game.

“It’s always a concern when we have big sporting events,” he said.

Those big events in Jacksonville bring lots of people from out of town, and traffickers see this as an opportunity to make some more money.

But how do these transactions between buyers and those being trafficked occur?

Traffickers, buyers, trafficking survivors and prostitutes generally use various websites, including BackPage.com, to set up sexual encounters between the involved parties.

But these websites are also being used by investigators to track down those involved. They also use hotel records, cellphone records, witness accounts and other paperwork to track and capture those breaking the law, the attorneys said.

Wolfson said when a person who is being trafficked comes forward with information, the case often leads to evidence of other crimes. “The investigations quickly balloon into bigger cases than law enforcement initially thinks,” she said.

Heavener said under Florida law, even if a buyer does not know an escort is underage, he can still be charged with engaging in sex with a minor or lewd acts against a child.

As for the girls and women being trafficked, Florida has relaxed laws against them for engaging in commercial sex.

The Florida Legislature recently made changes in what police are allowed to do when encountering a young girl being trafficked or prostituted, said Heavener.

“It now gives the police officer, when an officer encounters a child who’s engaged in commercial sex activity, instead of arresting that child, they now have the ability to take that child to a DCF safehouse,” Heavener said.

Solving the epidemic

One publicized program used in Seattle reduces the penalties for those who may, in fact, be involved with sex trafficking.

Similar diversion programs are being considered in Nelson’s office, aimed at expanding options to those arrested.

“Instead of getting prosecuted for prostitution, the person that’s been arrested, they agree with the state to participate in some kind of program” Heavener said.

Wolfson would also like to see new programs used for those arrested for prostitution. In that setup, human trafficking survivors would still have to go through the court system for various crimes like battery, DUI, and others, but the process would be sensitive to the trauma they’ve endured.

“I think something like that would be greatly beneficial to these individuals,” Wolfson said. “I don’t know if it would be exactly like veteran’s court, but something to that effect where they have structure and resources to help them get out of that lifestyle they’ve been in.”

As we continue the series, “Selling Girls,” we’ll dive into other organizations that are working to quell the trend of sex trafficking in Northeast Florida.

Digital Producer Tyler White contributed to this report.

