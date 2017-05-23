Florida man kicks teen in the neck after she forgets to order him fries from McDonald's

(Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 32-year old Barry Eugene Speakman has been arrested after he allegedly kicked a 16-year-old in the neck when she forgot his fries from McDonald's.

According to a report, Speakman had asked a 16-year old girl to get him a Double Quarter Pounder with cheese, pickles, mayo and fries from McDonalds for dinner. Deputies say when she came back with the food, he saw that he got a Quarter Pounder with cheese, pickles, mayo and no fries instead. Witnesses in the house say that while the girl was enjoying her chicken nuggets in the living room, Speakman came up from behind her and said, “I thought you said you got my order right.”

He then kicked her in the neck and right shoulder area. She was later taken to the hospital to be checked out, deputies report.

Speakman was arrested and charged with simple battery and transported to the Marion County Jail.

"Now, we have notified our Jail Kitchen Staff of Speakman’s picky tastes… we can assure you that he will be getting whatever the kitchen is serving everyone else, Golden Arches NOT included!!," Marion County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page.

