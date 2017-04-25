WATCH: Florida deputies save suspect from burning vehicle after high speed chase

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- A video from the Marion County Sheriff's Office shows deputies saving a suspect from a burning vehicle after it crashed following a pursuit Sunday morning.

According to deputies, a man known by the alias of "Gold Teeth" fled in a white Dodge van after police received a tip that he was going to commit a home invasion robbery. Deputies found the man later identified as Scott Michael Beekman in the parking lot of a convenience store, which is where we fled deputies.

Beekman's vehicle flipped when he struck a stop sign and a tree, deputies report. The suspect was trapped inside the car and caught fire. Once deputies were able to break the front window of the van, Beekman was pulled out of the vehicle and taken into custody.

Marion County Fire Rescue firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. Deputies searched Beekman’s vehicle and found a loaded short-barreled shotgun, a loaded .32 caliber pistol, and a loaded sawed-off .22 caliber rifle.

Beekman was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. He was later released and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was booked on the following charges: fleeing with disregard to safety of person or property, three counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, possessions of a short barreled gun, rifle or machine gun and driving while license suspended or revoked.

