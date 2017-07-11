Flagler County suspects wanted in Jacksonville for questioning about burglaries
Authorities in Flagler County have arrested two men who are wanted for questioning in Jacksonville for burglaries to businesses around the intersection of Philips Highway and University Boulevard West
WTLV 5:24 PM. EDT July 11, 2017
