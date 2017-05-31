Five locals charged after internet child sex sting operation

Conswalla Wilson, left, and Terry Kirkland, right, were arrested in Jacksonville during an internet child sex sting conducted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office the week of May 22nd. Photo: Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Six people were arrested after authorities conducted an internet child sex sting last week, two of which are from Jacksonville and three are from St. Marys, Georgia.

During the week of May 22, the Camden County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to conduct the sting, which included sexual-related crimes.

They arrested Conswalla Wilson, 26, and Terry Kirkland, 27, from Jacksonville. Wilson faces prostitution charges and Kirkland faces pimping and possession of marijuana charges.

From St. Marys, authorities arrested Terrance A. Ervin, 23, Latiece Robinson, 26, and Rodney A. Calloway, 32. According to deputies, Ervin and Calloway were charged with felony computer or electronic pornography child exploitation prevention act. Ervin was charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation and Rodney was charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation. Robinson was charged with prostitution.

A man from Maryland, Christopher T. Oliver, 34, was also arrested. He was charged with a felony, as well as criminal attempt to commit child molestation and criminal attempt to commit enticing a child for indecent purposes.

First Coast News reached out to the Navy, and a spokesperson said no military personnel were arrested.

