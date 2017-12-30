FHP arrests Yulee man for allegedly driving drunk with 4-year-old son in vehicle

Authorities arrested a Yulee man on Christmas Day for allegedly driving under the influence while his 4-year-old son was inside the vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Benjamin David Broughton, 29, was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of driving under the influence and a third-degree felony charge of child abuse without great bodily harm, according to Columbia County jail records.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a possible traffic crash involving a white 2005 Honda Pilot that was found stuck in the ditch on the south side of eastbound Interstate 10 exit ramp to U.S. 441.

A witness told investigators he saw the Pilot run off the road multiple times while heading east on I-10 before the vehicle ran into a ditch, according to a crash report from FHP.

The Pilot driver, Broughton, was arrested on scene by FHP and his four-year-old son, who was in the vehicle, stayed with troopers until the boy’s mother came to take custody of him, the crash report said.

The report said there was also an open container inside the vehicle.

Broughton posted a $6,000 bond and was released on Tuesday.

© 2017 WTLV-TV