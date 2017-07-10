FHP arrests driver in fatal Duval County crash

Florida Highway Patrol (Photo: FHP)

Investigators from the Florida Highway Patrol have issued charges and arrested the driver in the

fatal traffic crash from April 9, 2017, in Duval County.

FHP says Gilberto Fontanez Gomez was officially charged as the at-fault driver in the crash that killed Jon Robert Baranoski.

Gomez was charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI – property damage, operating a vehicle without a drivers license – causing death or serious bodily injury, attaching tag not assigned, open container and/or consumption of alcohol, seatbelt violation – driver not belted and failure to use designated lane.

Gomez was located at a residence and arrested on the issued charges. He was booked into the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Facility without further incident. He is currently being held on a bond of $140,000.00.

