Family of slain teen seeking damages from City of Jacksonville, Landing owners

The Landing in downtown Jacksonville. (Photo: Shelby Danielsen)

The family of a teen killed outside of a city landmark is demanding compensation from the City of Jacksonville and the operators of the Landing.

Khamoi Petersen, 16, was shot and killed at the Landing on January 16. The shooting suspect, Tyrik Solomon, 18, faces a charge for carrying a concealed weapon.

The State Attorney's office concluded that the shooting was justified as self-defense.

On Wednesday, Batts-Daniels Law sent a notice to the city on behalf of Monifa Petersen, Khamoi's mother. They are demanding the city's insurance policy limits ahead of filing a potential claim and/or lawsuit.

The letter addressed to the city said that at least one individual asked police for help prior to the deadly shooting, telling officers "there was about to be significant trouble in the immediate area."

A letter to the city from Petersen's attorneys states the following:

"The Jacksonville Landing is not a stranger to criminal, violent activity. In fact, a definitive pattern of violent and criminal behavior has developed over the years. The City of Jacksonville and the owners and/or managers of Jacksonville Landing were on notice that these types of incidents could occur. It was incumbent on both entities to take precautions to ensure the safety of all Jacksonville Landing guests and patrons, including Kahmoi.

Along with Khamoi's death, a 13-year-old was shot in the ankle during the incident.

First Coast News has reached out to the City of Jacksonville, who is not commenting due to the possible pending litigation. FCN also reached out to Sleiman Enterprises, owner of the Landing, who has not responded.

© 2017 WTLV-TV