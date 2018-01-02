Family mourning death of pregnant mother slain in carjacking

Jacksonville, Fl. -- A Jacksonville mother wants justice after her daughter was killed at a local gas station.



Sahara Barkley, 24, left her car running while entering the BP gas station on Stockton street around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.



According to Barkley’s mother, a man and a woman were attempting to get inside her daughter’s rental car. Barkley confronted the suspects before the female suspect shot her. The couple got away and drove off.



A gas station attendant attempted to give aid to Barkley. She said Barkley told her “please don’t let me die, I’m pregnant. “



Barkley’s mother said she was unaware of her daughter being pregnant.



“My daughter has a 1-year-old son and she was a devoted mother, she was also the baby of her four siblings,” Rosie Brooks-White said.



White said her daughter was in a silver Chevrolet Impala rental car. Authorities are reviewing store surveillance video in their investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

The family said they are still working on funeral arrangements.

