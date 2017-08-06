Ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown due for hearing Monday on fight over conviction

Florida Times-Union

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown is due in court Monday for a hearing about attempts to reverse her conviction on 18 fraud and tax charges that could send her to federal prison.



Brown’s attorneys have been seeking a new trial or a judge’s order acquitting her of the 18 crimes — mostly wire and mail fraud involving fundraising for a sham charity — a jury found her guilty of in May.

They argued in court filings that the jury’s decision wasn’t valid because U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan removed a juror during deliberations and had the panel start over with an alternate.

The change violated Brown’s rights, the attorneys argued in submissions to the judge in June and July.

The original juror was dismissed after he told the judge “the Holy Spirit” had communicated to him that Brown was innocent, but that he believed he was still looking closely at evidence presented in the trial.

Court rules say jurors are supposed to only consider evidence presented in court and any explanations of the law that are given there.

Although Corrigan doesn’t have to rule on Brown’s motions Monday, backers are asking Brown partisans to attend the hearing.

“I hope the courtroom will be filled with my supporters!” reads a note from Brown on a website that was set up to raise money for her legal expenses.

Brown tries to keep fans’ hopes alive in the note, telling backers: “While we were disappointed by the outcome, I want to emphasize that this is far from over! The jury’s verdict is NOT final! I will continue to fight!”

Getting any judge to order a new trial based on arguments that he made a mistake is close to impossible, but the filings and arguments at Monday’s hearing can be used in an appeal.

No date has been set for Brown to be sentenced, and she remains free.

