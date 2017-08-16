Ex-gang member sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole over jail murder plot

Mugshot of Quintae Hudson. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An ex-gang member has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole Wednesday after he was convicted of plotting a murder behind bars.

A jury found Quintae Hudson, 27, guilty of calling his associates while in jail on aggravated assault charges and ordered them to a kill a security guard.

The security guard was suppose to testify against Hudson over an incident that occurred in 2014. Hudson was reportedly seen by the guard throwing a concrete stone through a car window with a woman and small child inside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

The guard, identified as Michael Wright, was killed the week of March 26, 2016.

#BREAKING Quintae Hudson sentenced to life in prison w/o parole. @FCN2go — Phillip Emmanuel (@TheNewsGuyy) August 16, 2017

READ MORE: Jax man indicted for orchestrating murder from behind bars, police say

The morning of Wright's murder, Hudson was heard on jail call recordings lamenting about Wright still being alive, the arrest affidavit states. The day after his murder, Hudson seemed more relaxed.

Hudson reportedly also contacted another person who was suppose to testify and asked them to change their sworn testimony, as well as have someone try to convince the woman whose car was attacked not to testify.

This was the second murder orchestrated behind Duval County Jail bars that First Coast News learned of in 2016. The other, Jecorian McCray, had his tee n brother kill the man whose house he reportedly robbed in 2014.

© 2017 WTLV-TV