Endangered 49-year-old woman found safe, suspect apprehended

Tami Lynn Landry, left, has been reported missing and is considered endangered. She is believed to be with Adam Bland, right. Photo: CCSO.

A 49-year-old woman who was considered to be missing and endangered has been found safe, according to local authorities.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday morning that Adam Bland had been arrested in connection with the missing person and charged with domestic battery and grand theft.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in finding Tami Lynn Landry on Friday evening. She was last seen leaving a home on Sandy Hollow Loop in Middleburg on Tuesday, August 8.

Deputies believe Landry is with a man named Adam Bland and could be in danger.

Landry is described to be 5-foot-8, 130 lbs., has blond hair, hazel eyes and several tattoos. Bland is described as 5-foot-11, between 170 to 175 lbs., has brown eyes and several tattoos. Bland has two outstanding warrants for domestic battery and grand theft.

