Driver arrested after crashing car into Avondale home
Robert Paul Buccella, 50, was arrested on possession of marijuana and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or chemical substance charges. He was also charged with four counts of causing property damage with a DUI.
WTLV 5:11 PM. EDT July 21, 2017
