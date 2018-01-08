WTLV
Donald Smith's defense files motion to show photo of 8-year-old to jury

Donald Smith's defense has filed a motion to show a photograph of the victim, 8-year-old Cherish Periwinkle during jury selection.

Donald Smith is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing 8-year-old Cherish Periwinkle in 2013.

The Defense filed in the same motion to have the jury sequestered during the trial. 

 

 

