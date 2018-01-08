Donald Smith's defense files motion to show photo of 8-year-old to jury

Donald Smith's defense has filed a motion to show a photograph of the victim, 8-year-old Cherish Periwinkle during jury selection.
Donald Smith is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing 8-year-old Cherish Periwinkle in 2013.
The Defense filed in the same motion to have the jury sequestered during the trial.
Donald Smith's attorney wants to show potential jurors a photo of 8-year-old Cherish Periwinkle during jury selection. Defense also files paperwork to sequester jury during the death penalty trial, set to begin Feb. 5 @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/ihCUIk0xer— anne schindler (@schindy) January 8, 2018
