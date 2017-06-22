WTLV
Domino's driver receives counterfeit bills in St. Johns County

First Coast News , WTLV 7:53 AM. EDT June 22, 2017

A Domino's Pizza driver told the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office that she received three fake $20 bills after she delivered pizza to a home on Carter Road. 

The driver told police she arrived at the home and met a man named Aaron outside in the driveway. Police say the man asked for change and the driver gave him a $10. Once the driver noticed the money was fake, she says the suspect was gone. 

Police say the counterfeit bills had the serial number (JB44CYBEHNP) 

