Domino's driver receives counterfeit bills in St. Johns County

A Domino's Pizza driver told the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office that she received three fake $20 bills after she delivered pizza to a home on Carter Road.

The driver told police she arrived at the home and met a man named Aaron outside in the driveway. Police say the man asked for change and the driver gave him a $10. Once the driver noticed the money was fake, she says the suspect was gone.

Police say the counterfeit bills had the serial number (JB44CYBEHNP)

