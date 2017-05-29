Do you know how to speak dog?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Do you know how to properly communicate with your dog?

Most owners think they do but turns out there are a lot of common misconceptions when it comes to how your dog is feeling.

For example, dogs instinctively do not like it when a human hugs them. Why is that? Professional dog therapist Colleen Whalen says it's because, in the wild, dogs use their necks to show dominance.

But we do it anyways, so why is that? Whalen says we force our own needs and feelings onto our dogs. For example, we want to hug them because we think they're so cute. But Whalen says for their safety and our own, we need to be mindful of our dogs' feelings.

"Many people don't realize the signals they're giving is either stressed or they need to be calmed down or their just helping out to say, 'I don't like that," said Whalen.

Whalen says dog owners need to be aware of how their dog is feeling and be able to pick up on those signs because a dog could be showing small signs of aggression and their humans might not even know it. Whalen says dogs tolerate but do not like being hugged.

"So with a dog, a young child might get bit in the face and the dog may have been giving signals for months even years that the parents and certainly not the child don't recognize," explained Whalen.

Whalen explained that there are of course exceptions to this rule.

"There are few dogs that might like it but they get to determine how when and where that they get their hugs," Whalen said. " We are just so involved in touching them, which is very therapeutic for us but many times we overdo it."

Whalen says some of the common signals our dogs use to show aggression or anxiety are:

-Yawning (when they haven't just woken up or are tired)

-Lip licking or licking their nose

- Turning their heads but bringing their eyes to you

-Puffing their cheeks

-Blinking

-Sitting down scratching, or sniffing the ground

-Disengaging with their owners

-Shifting their weight back

-Tails tucked under, or high up in the air

- Lifting a front paw

(These are just a few examples)

So what do you do when you meet a dog for the first time?





Whalen says most people get this answer wrong, and this, in turn, can agitate most dogs. When approaching a dog for the first time, Whalen says you first need to ask permission to touch someone's dog. Just because a dog looks friendly, does not mean it is.

After you get permission to pet the dog, you should slowly walk over to the dog, bend your knees and pet the dog from the front or side with slow motions. Whalen says being head on with a dog is a direct threat to that animal.

Turns out the excessive patting can agitate a dog. So you can definitely give your dog tons of love, just make sure you're aware of their body language.

For more on communicating with your dog, click this link.

