1 in hospital after deputy-involved shooting near Keystone Heights

The Clay County Sheriff's Office has told First Coast News that there was a deputy-involved shooting Friday afternoon near Keystone Heights.
The shooting happened near Lake Echo Ridge Drive and one person was transported to the hospital.
Deputies could not give any more information about the individuals involved or their conditions.
Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.
