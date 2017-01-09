Deputy fatally struck by car during manhunt for suspect in officer's fatal shooting

(WESH)

(WESH) -- An Orange County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle deputy was killed in a crash that occurred during the search for a man accused of fatally shooting an Orlando police officer, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the intersection of Balboa and Pine Hills Road while the deputy was searching for Markeith Loyd, 41.

Sheriff Jerry Demings said the deputy was riding a motorcycle when another vehicle turned in front of him. The deputy has not been identified.

Loyd is accused of shooting an Orlando police officer near the Walmart on Princeton Street around 7:15 a.m.

Loyd was not involved in the crash.

The deputy was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but did not survive.