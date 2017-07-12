Deputies warn of altered fireworks after children injured from explosion

PHOTO: Flagler County Sheriff's Facebook page

Two small children were permanently disfigured after an explosion from altered fireworks in Bunnell on July 9.

A fireworks business, Big Nic’s Boom Boom Sticks, was burglarized on July 9 and dozens of altered fireworks went missing.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) discovered the burglary at 2121 N State Street while following up on the incident involving the two children.

The FCSO and the Bunnell Police Department are asking anyone who may be in possession of these fireworks to turn them into any law enforcement or fire department immediately, "no questions asked."

“The primary concern is the safety of the community and children and to get these dangerous and altered fireworks off of the streets,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We do not want to see anyone else get hurt. These stolen fireworks have already caused permanent disfigurement to two small children and one child’s life has been changed forever.”

If you have information regarding the fireworks burglary, please contact FCSO at 386-313-4911 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.00 for information leading to an arrest.

