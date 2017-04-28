Deputies: St. Augustine man arrested for threatening Publix employee with knives over parking spot

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

One man has been arrested after threatening to stab a Publix employee over a parking spot in St. Augustine, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office reports.

The incident happened Wednesday at the Publix located at 955 SR-16.

The report claims that the victim, Eugen Mason, parked outside close to the front of the store in order to deliver some merchandise. When he hopped out, he told deputies a man, identified as Frank David Austin, approached him, yelled obscenities at him and said Mason was in his parking spot. The report claims Austin then pulled out two pocket knives with the blades opened and threatened to stab Mason.

Mason told deputies that he fled into the store because he feared for his life. As he was fleeing, he said Austin then threatened to get a .45 caliber handgun and shoot Mason.

Deputies were called and when they arrived, they confronted Austin, who was still in the parking lot. Austin told deputies that he pulled out the knives on Mason to show him that he was serious about the parking spot, the report claims.

Austin was searched and deputies found three pocket knives, but no gun. He was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony of aggravated assault with a weapon.

