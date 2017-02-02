Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Glynn County

The Glynn County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate who has been charged with multiple shoplifting and fraud crimes.

Richard Oquinn escaped custody while being transported to a court appearance at 701 H Street on Thursday around noon, deputies said.

He was also being held by Brantley County on a probation violation. He is charged with seven counts of shoplifting and two counts of financial transaction card fraud, a release said.

Oquinn has been described as 5-foot-11 and 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including some on his neck.

If you are able to locate Oquinn or know of his whereabouts, you're asked to called the Glynn County Sheriff's Office at 912-554-7600.

