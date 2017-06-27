Deputies searching for credit card fraud suspect in St. Johns County

Photos Courtesy: St. Johns Sheriff's Office

Deputies are seeking your help to identify a suspect who used stolen credit cards linked to multiple car burglaries at Epic Theatre in St. Augustine.

The burglaries occurred on Friday between 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Women's purses and/or wallets were stolen from four vehicles. Deputies said credit cards, identification cards, loose change and sunglasses were lifted from the cars.

Deputies have released photos of the man who they said used the cards to make purchases.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information in reference to the vehicle burglaries, you're asked contact Cpl. J. Kroul at 904-209-1457 or jkroul@sjso.org.

You can also remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-(888) 277-TIPS (8477).

