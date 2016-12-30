Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have taken six suspects into custody believed to be involved in several burglaries in and around the Vermont Heights area of St. Johns County over the past few days, authorities say.

Four people were captured early Friday morning and the remaining two were captured several hours later, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says.

K9 and air support were used, along with deputies investigating on foot.