6 serial burglary suspects - all teens - caught in St. Johns County: Deputies

First Coast News , WTLV 4:17 PM. EST December 30, 2016

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have taken six suspects into custody believed to be involved in several burglaries in and around the Vermont Heights area of St. Johns County over the past few days, authorities say.

Four people were captured early Friday morning and the remaining two were captured several hours later, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says.

K9 and air support were used, along with deputies investigating on foot.

 


