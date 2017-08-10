Deputies in Columbia Co. searching for stolen AR-15s

Columbia County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking the public to help it find two stolen rifles from its patrol cars.

On Aug. 4, a CCSO 2017 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle was burglarized at Windsong Apartment Complex in Lake City. The suspect stole an Anderson AR-15 .223 rifle, a black soft rifle case, about 30 bullets, a green tactical and black tactical vest.

Four days later on Aug. 8, another CCSO 2017 Ford Explorer was b roken into in the area of Country Club Road in Lake City. The suspect stole an Anderson AR-15 .223 rifle, a camouflage woodland backpack, an Italian bayonet, a .4 caliber ammunition and .223 caliber ammunition.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, CCSO asks that you call Detective Samson at 386-758-1373 or dispatch at 386-719-2005.

© 2017 WTLV-TV