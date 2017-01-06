Deputies: Hawthrone woman arrested for facilitating dog fight in Putnam County

Ruth Renae Bryant. Photo Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

HAWTHRONE, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a 44-year-old Putnam County woman on charges resulting from an investigation into a dog fighting event in the area, authorities said.

Ruth Renae Bryant was arrested Friday after deputies pegged her as the primary facilitator of what appeared to be "an active, organized dog fight" near Azalea Lane on Dec. 19.

Bryant is charged with causing an animal to engage in a fight with other animals, facilitating an animal fight and attending an animal fight. All three are felony charges.

When the Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of the fight, deputies said numerous individuals fled the scene.

The investigation became a large multi-jurisdictional case for State and Federal agencies.

Deputies said Bryant was present at the fight and appeared to be instrumental in providing items at the event. A media release indicated that Bryant owned the property where the fight took place.

The FBI has indicted another individual - associated with the investigation - in the Sarasota area. Firearms charges led to the arrest of the other suspect.

Charges for attending the dog fight have been forwarded to The State Attorney's Office against 37-year-old Andrew Lee Ray of Jacksonville.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected.