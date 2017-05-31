JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Crews have begun demolishing Ronnie Hyde's home in Jacksonville early Wednesday morning.

Ronnie Hyde, 60, is accused of murdering and dismembering 16-year-old Fred Laster in 1994.

Hyde was arrested on Tuesday, shedding light on a 23-year-old cold case, following an FBI search of his home. Laster's body was labeled as a John Doe for years before the Center For Missing and Exploited Children was able to identify the body by testing the DNA of a relative of Laster's.

The FBI and contributing agencies were able to implicate Hyde in the case after going through his garbage and testing his DNA against DNA found on Laster's body.

A neighbor told First Coast News that she's pleased to Hyde's home being demolished and hopes it will help the community come together.

Neighbor says she is 'pleased' to see Hyde house being demolished. Adds it will help community move forward. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/4WN0xMO57V — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) May 31, 2017

