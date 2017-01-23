Jogger stumbles upon body at Westside cemetery, foul play suspected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports a jogger stumbled upon a body at a Westside cemetery Monday morning.

The body has been identified as belonging to Jacob Kellner, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

Police say the 23-year-old man was fully dressed and add they are not sure how long the body had been there. According to police, the jogger runs that route a couple of times a week along the cemetery at 1150 Memorial Park Road.

Investigators did not know if the man was killed there or dumped afterward, though they say foul play is likely. If you know anything about this crime, please contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

(© 2017 WTLV)