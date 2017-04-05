WTLV
Likely murder-suicide claims three lives at Beach Blvd. condo complex

Juliette Dryer reports. 4/5/2017

First Coast News , WTLV 11:44 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-  Police are investigating shooting death of three people at a Beach Boulevard condo complex as a murder-suicide, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

.The incident happened at the Monterey Condominiums at 12171 Beach Boulevard, a couple of blocks west of Kernan Blvd.

Officers first responded to a report of a shooting at 3:39 p.m.  When officers arrived, they found three people dead.

Two of the victims are a white male and white female believed to be in their 50's. The third victims is a female believe to be in her late 20's or early 30's. Police have not released the victims names as of yet.

The Sheriff's Office says they cannot confirm whether the victims are related to each other. JSO says at least one of the victims does not live in the home.

 

