DCF investigating after child allegedly left in daycare van for hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Department of Children and Families confirms to First Coast News that they are investigating allegations that a child was left in a daycare van for hours recently at J & J Daycare and Learning Center.

DCF is currently in the process of trying to determine if the allegations are true.

According to DCF, if the allegations are true, it would be a potential class 1 violation.

The investigation is currently underway and DCF can not release any more information. First Coast News has reached out to J & J Daycare and is waiting for a response back.

