DCF investigating after child allegedly left in daycare van for hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Department of Children and Families confirms to First Coast News that they are investigating allegations that a child was left in a daycare van for hours recently at J & J Daycare and Learning Center.
DCF is currently in the process of trying to determine if the allegations are true.
According to DCF, if the allegations are true, it would be a potential class 1 violation.
The investigation is currently underway and DCF can not release any more information. First Coast News has reached out to J & J Daycare and is waiting for a response back.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs