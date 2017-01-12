WTLV
Darnell-Cookman evacuated due to bomb threat, students and staff safe

First Coast News , WTLV 12:23 PM. EST January 12, 2017

The Duval County Public School confirms Darnell-Cookman was evacuated due to a bomb threat. 

DCPS twitter account confirms all students and staff are safe. Supervisor of Media Relations Laureen Ricks says, "We are asking for parents and guardians to please not come to the school until the situation has been completely evaluated." 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

