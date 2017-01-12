Darnell-Cookman evacuated due to bomb threat, students and staff safe

The Duval County Public School confirms Darnell-Cookman was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Attention Darnell-Cookman parents & guardians: All students and staff are safe and have been evacuated from the campus due to a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/Z4XnMEQUKs — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) January 12, 2017

DCPS twitter account confirms all students and staff are safe. Supervisor of Media Relations Laureen Ricks says, "We are asking for parents and guardians to please not come to the school until the situation has been completely evaluated."

