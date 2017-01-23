Two teens shot at in Moncrief; Search on for suspect vehicle

Two teen boys were shot at Monday afternoon while walking along Benedict Road in Moncrief, authorities say.
A white car, possibly a Honda, with dark-tinted windows drove up next to them on the 5600 block of Benedict Rd. and started firing a gun at them, says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
One 16-year-old was hit in the leg and the other 16-year-old wasn't struck, police say.
If anyone in the community knows anything about this crime, call the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500.
