WTLV
Close

Two teens shot at in Moncrief; Search on for suspect vehicle

First Coast News , WTLV 4:42 PM. EST January 23, 2017

Two teen boys were shot at Monday afternoon while walking along Benedict Road in Moncrief, authorities say.

A white car, possibly a Honda, with dark-tinted windows drove up next to them on the 5600 block of Benedict Rd. and started firing a gun at them, says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

One 16-year-old was hit in the leg and the other 16-year-old wasn't struck, police say.

If anyone in the community knows anything about this crime, call the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500.

(© 2017 WTLV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories