The suspected vehicle. (Photo: JSO)

Police are searching for a 2012-14 Nissan Versa they say may be involved in the shooting death of a man from Dec. 21 in Jacksonville.

Surveillance video from the 5500 block of Catoma Street in south Ortega Farms near the shooting shows a small 4-door sedan with four people inside that is believed to be involved in the shooting, says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle for the suspects inside is asked to call the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.