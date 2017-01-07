WTLV
Murder suspect in overnight Northside shooting now in police custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police say the murder suspect who shot and killed a Jacksonville man overnight on the city's Northside is now in police custody.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened on Harts Road just after midnight. They say the victim, Keeble Grant was shot to death by the suspect, identified as Lance Lee Norman, 33.

Police say Norman took off from the scene in his red 2007 Toyota Prius and a search ensued.

On Saturday afternoon, police arrested Norman, saying he shot himself knowing that police there. They transported him to the hospital. At this time, we don't know his condition.


