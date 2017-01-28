UPDATE: The woman was found safe in the area she was reported missing. She was not kidnapped, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a local woman they believe may have been abducted.
Police say they are looking for Victoria Ann-Marie Guillotte, 25. She was last seen walking into a GATE Gas Station at 3150 Emerson Street with an unknown man around 5:15 a.m.
Contact hasn't been made with Guillotte since 6:15 a.m. Police say she called them and told them she was kidnapped.
Right now, investigators are trying to identify the man seen in the photos.
If anyone sees Guillotte, knows her whereabouts, or can help identify the man in the photos, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-866-845-TIPS.
