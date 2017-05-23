Occupied homes shot at in Atlantic Beach over successive nights

Atlantic Beach Police (Photo: Bob Mack/Jacksonville.com)

Two houses were shot up on two separate streets in as many days this week, the Atlantic Beach Police Department says in a release.

The police department is asking for anyone with information on the pair of shootings to come forward immediately.

Beginning on Sunday, unknown suspect(s) shot at a home with people inside on Robert Street in Atlantic Beach around 3:30 a.m. Then, on Tuesday around 2 p.m., several shots were fired from multiple guns on Lewis Street at a home with people inside and an unoccupied car.

If you have any information on these shootings, please call police at 904-247-5859. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

