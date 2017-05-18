Man shot several times in behind in Woodstock, expected to survive: Police

PHOTO: Matt Head

A man was shot several times in the backside in Woodstock Thursday night but is expected to be OK, police say.

Officers arrived at West 1st Street and St. Clair Street in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville around 8:16 p.m. and found the 22-year-old man shot several times, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

The victim told police he was riding his bike when a red vehicle with a few people inside drove by and someone started shooting at him, authorities say.

There is more suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

