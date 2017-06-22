JSO: Vehicle involved in drive-by park shootings recovered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The vehicle involved in two connected drive-by shootings on Tuesday night has been found, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 12-year-old was shot in the leg after a vehicle drove-by open firing at Charles Boobie Clark Park on Sibbald Road. A few minutes later, the same vehicle drove by Yancey Park near Soutel Drive and open fired, grazing a 30-year-old woman with a bullet, JSO said.

On Thursday, JSO announced that they recovered that vehicle involved in both park shootings, which was described as an older model blue Buick LeSabre.

JSO said there were many people present during both shootings. Police are still searching for the suspect. They ask that if anybody knows any information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV