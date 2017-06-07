Armed man sought after East Arlington bank robbery

The Bank of America on Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington was reportedly robbed by a man with a gun Wednesday morning, police say. (Photo: Richard McKinney)

An armed man is being sought after a bank robbery in East Arlington Tuesday morning, authorities say.

An unidentified man reportedly walked into the Bank of America in the 13000 block of Atlantic Boulevard and showed a gun to the teller before demanding money, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

The suspect then got some money and ran out of the business, police say.

If you or anyone you know have any information about this crime, please call the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

