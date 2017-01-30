Suspect on the run believed armed and dangerous after domestic incident, SWAT call out

Police in military fatigues at the apartment complex in the San Jose area Monday evening. (Photo: Joe Kuczynski) (Photo: Rodriguez, Jacob)

After a near seven-hour standoff at the Kings Trail apartment complex in the San Jose area in Jacksonville Monday night, police say the suspect in the incident is on the run and believed armed and dangerous.

No name or significant description was given of the suspect, except that he's expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and he's a black male believed to be between the ages of 25-30.

Authorities arrived on scene after a woman called 911 telling police a domestic violence-type incident occurred. Patrol officers arrived and established a perimeter.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two witnesses told them the suspect in the violent incident was locked inside the apartment - so police called SWAT.

Several hours later, SWAT cleared the residence and found no one inside.

The victim, police say, is safe. The suspect was her boyfriend and there are no children involved in the incident.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and somewhere in Jacksonville.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

