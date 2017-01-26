HELP ID: Surveillance video shows man cigarettes, lottery tickets

Surveillance video of J&J Food Store Break In. Burlgar seen stealing cash and lottery tickets. Dec. 26, 2016

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect caught on surveillance video.

JSO says the suspect break into J&J Food Store located at 230 S. McDuff Ave. on Dec. 26 of last year. Thursday, police released clear surveillance video showing the break-in. You can see the suspect try to break into the cash register, but after several failed attempts, he ends up stealing cigarettes and lottery tickets.

If you recognize the man in the video, contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-866-845-TIPS.

