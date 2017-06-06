Elderly woman found dead in Sandalwood; Police suspect foul play

An elderly woman was found dead in Arlington Tuesday afternoon and police say they suspect foul play was involved.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the Sandalwood area around 2:08 p.m. to assist the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department with a call out regarding the not yet identified woman.

The woman lives alone and authorities are checking into the lone car found in her driveway to see who it belongs to.

Detectives are also checking into any of the woman's contacts and acquaintances.

Authorities don't have a warrant to search the home yet and are still working to establish a timeline of events in the case.

