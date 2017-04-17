Armed suspect wanted for sexual battery on Beach Boulevard: Police

PHOTO: Josh Whitston

Police are searching for a man who reportedly forced his way into a home with a weapon and committed sexual battery Monday morning.

Members of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reportedly went to the 10900 block of Beach Boulevard near the Salvation Army and spoke to the victim around 11:15 a.m.

An unknown suspect reportedly forced his way into the victim's home and, after sexually battering the victim, fled - but police say it is unclear at this time if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle.

JSO says they believe the suspect to be a white but possibly Hispanic man with a bald head and no facial hair. He could be in his early to mid-30s with a thin build and about 6-feet tall. Authorities say he has tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

