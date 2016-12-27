WTLV
2 suspects sought in purse snatching incident: Police

Anthony Austin anchors. 12/27/2016

First Coast News , WTLV 7:16 PM. EST December 27, 2016

Police in Jacksonville Beach are searching for two purse snatching suspects after a Dec. 4 incident.

At 4:37 p.m., a man and a woman were spotted on surveillance video going into TacoLu on Beach Boulevard, says a release from the Jax Beach Police Department. Then they started looking for purses on the backs of chairs before the woman took someone else's purse off of a chair and then left the business.

Jacksonville Beach Police say the woman is white, 5-foot-7 and about 190 lbs. with blonde hair. She was wearing a dark-colored shirt with blue jean shorts and flip-flops. Authorities also spotted an indiscernible tattoo on the woman's left wrist.

If anyone has information on either suspect, please call the Jax Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661. 


