Craigslist suspect arrested for inappropriately touching UNF student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UNF police arrested a man suspected of inappropriately touching a UNF student after luring her with a Craigslist ad seeking a babysitter.

UNF sent out an alert to all students saying that the University Police Department arrested Jacksonville resident Eyad Tawil, 45, Wednesday.

UNF Police say Tawil posted a babysitting job to help out a single dad on Craigslist last November. When he met with the student, they both got into his car where he told her the job paid $1,700 a week and later said he needed a "friend." The student said she wasn't comfortable and told police he then touched her in the crotch area and her breast on top of her clothing. The student got out of the vehicle and contacted University Police.

UNF police investigated for several months where they eventually located Tawil.

Tawil is being charged with battery. He is now in the Duval County Jail.

