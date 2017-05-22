Corrine Brown requesting extra 2 weeks to file an appeal

Corrine Brown and her attorney James Smith speak outside the federal courthouse Monday. PHOTO: First Coast News

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown and her lawyer are asking the federal court to grant them an additional 14 days to file an appeal on the grounds that they haven't been given a transcript of the trial, documents filed in court Monday show.

Brown's attorney, James Smith, wrote the court for an extension beyond the two weeks they're granted to file an appeal on the grounds the trial took so long and they still haven't been given the transcript of the case from the court - and it's already May 22.

She was found guilty on 18 of 22 charges related to mail, wire and tax fraud on May 11. Read the full story on her verdict at this link.

Smith also added into his motion that the U.S. government, who tried the case, is not opposed to an extension. The prosecution in the case has not made any statements to contradict this claim.

In his motion, Smith says he intends to request a new trial and an acquittal on all charges.

